The Ruet-i-Hilal Research Council (RHRC) has said that it is impossible to sight the moon of Shawal on April 20, adding that this year Ramadan may consist of thirty days.

According to the Secretary General of RHRC, Khalid Ijaz Mufti, the birth of the moon will occur on Thursday, April 20, at 9:13 am Pakistan time.

On that day i.e. 29th of Ramadan, the age of the moon at sunset, which should be more than 19 hours for sighting, will be less than 10 hours in all areas of Pakistan, he added.

While the Kuwaiti astronomer and historian Adel Al-Saadoun has said this year 1444 Hijri, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on different days in Muslim countries and it will depend on the sighting of the Shawwal moon. However, he said, Ramadan will end on April 21 and Eid will be celebrated on April 22.

About the conditions of the sighting of the moon, he explained that on April 20, 2023, the moon will be with the sun, and at that time it will be eclipsed, which will not be visible in the Arab region.

The time of conjunction and eclipse is at 7:12 AM. Sunset will be at 6:06 PM while Moonset will be at 6:42 PM. At that time the age of the moon will be 11 hours and 6 minutes, he furthered.

He indicated that the conditions for seeing the crescent have not been fulfilled and said that even in most Arab countries, the Shawal moon will not be visible on the 29th of Ramadan either with the naked eye or with a telescope. So this year Eid will be celebrated on April 22 in most Muslim countries, he added.

Eid is celebrated after the sighting of the crescent moon which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, and the beginning of the Islamic month of Shawal.

Hits: 1