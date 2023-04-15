Islamabad, April 15, 2023 – The Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Mufti Abdul Shakoor, passed away on Friday in a tragic traffic accident in Islamabad. According to the Islamabad Police, Mufti Abdul Shakoor was traveling from Marriott to Secretariat Chowk when a Hilux Revo carrying five people hit his car.

The minister was rushed to Polyclinic Hospital in an injured condition but was unable to recover from his injuries. The police detained the vehicle and its occupants involved in the accident.

Mufti Abdul Shakoor, a prominent leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, was elected as a member of the National Assembly from NA-51 on the ticket of Muttahida Majlis e Amal (MMA).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his condolences over the tragic incident, stating that Mufti Abdul Shakoor was a practical scholar, an ideological political worker, and a good person.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, also expressed his profound sorrow over the loss of Mufti Abdul Shakoor. He described the death of the minister as a great loss to the community and the region, highlighting Mufti Abdul Shakoor’s party, social, teaching, and political services that will always be remembered.

Mufti Abdul Shakoor’s funeral prayer will be held today (Sunday) at 2 o’clock at Tajbi Khel Lakki Marwat, according to a JUI spokesperson. The minister will be remembered for his dedication to peace and order, as he had raised his voice for these issues in the National Assembly just one day before the tragic incident.

