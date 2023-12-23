In a recent operation in Peshawar, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has apprehended three individuals involved in illegal currency exchange.

Acting on the directives of Director Peshawar Zone Nisar Tanoli, the crackdown targets those engaged in fraudulent practices related to reference handi and illegal currency exchange.

The arrests were made during raids on GT Road Peshawar and Ashraf Road. The suspects, identified as Farhad, Rahimullah, and Sahibzada Nauman, were found in possession of domestic and foreign currencies amounting to millions. The seized currencies include 1 million Saudi Riyals and 62 million rupees, totaling more than 8 crores.

It was revealed that the accused were operating an unauthorized currency exchange business without a proper license. Additionally, records about currency exchange and reference handi were recovered from the suspects.

The accused failed to provide satisfactory explanations regarding the origin of the recovered currencies. Cases have been registered against them, and further investigations are ongoing.