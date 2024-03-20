Final Candidates List Released for KP Senate Election

Notably, Murad Saeed, Azam Swati, and former Chief Minister Mehmood Khan have been excluded from the Senate election.

The Election Commission has released the final list of candidates for the Senate election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Among the candidates, six are contesting for the two women’s seats, including Mehwish Ali Khan, Ayesha Bano, Rubina Naz, Begum Tahira Bukhari, Rubina Khalid, and Shazia.

Moreover, eight candidates are vying for the two seats reserved for technocrats, including Syed Irshad Hussain, Qazi Muhammad, Khalid Mehsud, Fazal Hanan, Bilawal Khan, Qaiser Khan, and Noor-ul-Haq Qadri.

In the general category, sixteen candidates are competing for seven seats. The contenders include Irfan Salim, Dilawar Khan, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Faisal Javed, Talha Mehmood, Azhar Qazi Mashwani, Niaz Muhammad, Muhammad Waqar Orkazai, Fazl Hanan, Faiz-ur-Rehman, Atta-ul-Haq, Fida Muhammad, Shafqat Ayaz, Asif Rafiq, Taj Muhammad Afridi, and Noor-ul-Haq Qadri.

Notably, Murad Saeed, Azam Swati, and former Chief Minister Mehmood Khan have been excluded from the Senate election.