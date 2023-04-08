Waheedullah Afridi

Migration to a metropolitan city can bring about significant changes in the lives of people especially those who have migrated from their native towns seeking better opportunities.

In some cases, families migrate to cities to escape conflict or natural disasters in their native towns. These kinds of situations present a range of opportunities and challenges to migrant families.

One such example is the migration of an ex-motorway police officer’s family from their native town of Tirah, a far-flung area, and a picturesque valley of the district Khyber, to the metropolitan city Karachi.

The officer’s father was an ex-British army soldier, and the family now lives a lavish life in the city. The officer’s family migrated from a town that had limited infrastructure and job prospects, and they moved to a bustling city with various opportunities.

Mr. Asif Khan, son of Jannat Khan, belongs to a notable sub-tribe Zakha Khel of the Afridi tribe of Tirah, district Khyber. He was born in 1962 in the Sultan Abad area of Karachi, Sindh province of Pakistan. He recently retired from the motorway police.

He served as a patrolling officer in different parts of Sindh province for the last 17 years. He has a son and three daughters and lives in a combined family with other 6 brothers.

According to Mr. Asif Khan, they are still holding ancestral houses and lands at Arhanga, Zakha khel area of Tirah Maidan, Khyber.

Before partition, his father was serving in the Indian army and was posted at Haider Abad, Sindh. Thus, he decided to shift family with him to Karachi, Sindh. He served the then C.I.D police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Later on, in 1985, he got retirement from government service. He died in 2001 and was buried n a nearby graveyard in Karachi.

Mr. Asif revealed that the reason behind their migration to Karachi was his father’s job there in Karachi, Sindh. “As, I told we went to school, college, and then university here in Karachi. We are interacting with each other in both Pashto and Urdu languages at home. Though, we are not in contact with our native people but still can speak the Pashto language fluently in our native Tirah accent at home as well. Though, it is not an easy task for Us. But still struggling to keep our native language and accent alive in the family domain,” he said.

Mr. Asif Khan said that they often feel, they are totally cut off from nearest relatives and villagers. “We are not interacting with them so often. Thus, we are gradually forgetting about our customs and cultures even about the environment in our native town. We often feel bad while not participating in native people’s weddings and other functions. I feel very sad for my native town people, as they faced the worst times, law and order situations. And they are still suffering for getting basic needs and rights.”

“Now, Our new generation is totally in a different lifestyle from that of Tirah, Khyber people. I think if we were there then getting to quality education and life was impossible for all of Us. This migration enabled us to live a quality life. Where education and other rights are easily available to both Our male and female family members. And I am sure, it was not possible there in Tirah, Khyber. Now, four of my brothers are successfully serving in the Sindh police. While my son and three daughters are studying at the graduate level in different colleges. We are living standard life in a diverse society and if I will be given the option to get settled back in Tirah, my answer will be no, because it will be so hard for me and my family members and I will prefer Karachi for living ahead,” Mr. Asif maintained.

