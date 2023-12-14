An explosion caused by a gas leak rocked ASC Colony Badrashi in Nowshera, resulting in injuries to eight members of the same family.

Rescue sources reported that the blast caused serious injuries to all eight individuals in the house, comprising three children, three women, and two men.

The incident occurred during breakfast preparation, triggering a swift response from Rescue 1122. After administering initial aid, the injured were promptly shifted to Qazi Medical Complex.

It’s worth noting that a separate explosion had previously taken place in a Nowshera coal mine, leading to one fatality and six individuals sustaining serious injuries.

In that incident, an explosion occurred in a mine at Tehsil Pabi Shahkot during mining operations, causing nine miners to be trapped under debris.