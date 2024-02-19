Due to heavy rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, four people, including children, lost their lives, and seven others sustained injuries in various incidents.

One tragic incident occurred in Sadda Bazar, Kurram district, where a rain-affected house collapsed, resulting in the death of an eight-year-old child and injuries to four others. The continuous rains over the past 24 hours have severely impacted several houses in the district.

In Dogdara, Dir Upper, a child was killed and another critically injured when a stone fell on a house’s roof due to snowfall. In Swat’s Faizabad, a young man lost his life as a roof collapsed due to rain and snow. Malam Jabba experienced a 10-hour electricity suspension after an electricity pole fell, causing significant inconvenience to the residents.

Also Read: Tax Implementation Finalized for Malakand Division, Including Swat, Beginning July

Additionally, in Munda Ghunam Shah, Lower Dir, a roof collapsed during heavy rain in Zarif Khan’s house, resulting in a woman being injured under the debris. Emergency teams provided immediate assistance, and the injured woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition, testing positive for COVID-19. Another incident in Khyber district involved two women getting injured when a veranda collapsed.

The series of rain is expected to continue, with the Meteorological Department forecasting more rain and snowfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the next 24 hours.