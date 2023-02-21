City police have arrested a guard of Islamia College Peshawar who had murdered a faculty member on Sunday.

Police said that a city police team detained accused Sher Muhammad from Karak district.

The accused is being shifted to Peshawar in police custody, where legal proceedings will be started against him.

Earlier on Sunday, the accused had shot dead the Bashir Ahmed, a lecturer at the English department of historic college over a petty issue. The slain was a resident of Tordher in Mardan district. Islamia College officials said that both the teacher and security guard had also heated exchanged a month ago over an unknown issue. After exchange of hot words, the teachers had approached the director security of the university, asking him to transfer the security guard to avoid the any untoward incident in future.

Islamia College Peshawar students were protesting for past two days demanding immediate arrest of the killers. Following the murder, the college administration closed down the institution for spring vacation from February 20 to 25.

Besides, CCTV footage of the incident shared on media showed that teacher running to take cover and opening fire. The guard then rushes towards him and opens fire with an automatic weapon, killing the lecturer as the spot.

Hits: 4