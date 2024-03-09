Journalist Khalida Niaz Receives Second Gender Climate Award for Young Climate Journalism

The award ceremony, scheduled for May 8, will be hosted by the Embassy of France, the European Union Delegation, the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates, UNDP, and the Civil Society Coalition for Climate Change.

Khalida Niaz, a dedicated journalist affiliated with Tribal News Network (TNN), secured the Second Gender Climate Award in the “Young Climate Journalism” category, marking a significant achievement in her decade-long journalism career.

The awards, announced on International Women’s Day, recognize the outstanding contributions of women in addressing climate challenges.

Having served as an online editor with TNN, Khalida Niaz’s commendable work has earned her three awards, including an International Award.

The Second Gender Climate Awards invited applications in three categories, with Khalida Niaz claiming victory in Young Climate Journalism, alongside Qandeel Rehman in Climate Action and Ambareen Arif in Green Business.

The accolade comes with grants for the awardees, facilitating the continuation and expansion of their impactful work.

Established to spotlight women’s determination, courage, and leadership in confronting climate change, the Climate Awards recognize and support women’s contributions in this crucial realm.

Ayesha Khan, Chairperson of the Civil Society Coalition for Climate Change, emphasized the transformative potential of women, labeling them as future change-makers.

She highlighted the need to acknowledge and leverage women’s knowledge and skills in combating climate change and breaking through social and cultural barriers.

Khan stressed the importance of investing in women today, asserting that such investments would undoubtedly illuminate a brighter tomorrow in the face of climate challenges.