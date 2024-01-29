Jamiat e Ulema e Islam Fazl-ur-Rehman group (JUI-F) in North Waziristan has revealed a comprehensive ten-point manifesto, highlighting its commitment to bringing peace to the region.

Local leaders, Mufti Misbah-ud-Din and Pir Aqal Shah presented the manifesto at the Miranshah Press Club, emphasizing their dedication to addressing various issues in North Waziristan.

According to Mufti Misbah-ud-Din, the manifesto includes plans for the welfare of the local population, such as resolving the problems of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and ensuring their dignified return.

The manifesto also addresses infrastructure challenges, proposing a safe and alternative route for the perilous Sidgai climb and enhancing road safety on the Bannu Miranshah route. Additionally, the JUI-F aims to capitalize on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, focusing on road construction, maintenance, and agricultural development, including small dams, irrigation channels, and solar wells.

Other key points in the manifesto involve the installation of water filtration plants in Miranshah and Mir Ali markets, health and education reforms, the creation of safe playgrounds, and recreational opportunities for the public. The JUI-F pledges to prioritize the rights of the people of Waziristan on natural resources, resist unwanted influences, and establish an industrial zone.