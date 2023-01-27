Muhammad Faheem

On Thursday, 14 out of 15 members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker cabinet took oath of their offices.

KP governor Haji Ghaulam Ali took oath from the caretaker ministers.

However, except retied Justice Irshad Qaiser, remaining are reportedly have links with one or other political party. Abdul Haleem Qausria, Syed Hamid Shah, Sawal Nazir, Manzoor Afridi and Bakht Nawaz are reportedly linked to the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam. On the other hand, Fazal Elahi and Adnan Jalil have also been nominated due to their close affinity with the governor Haji Ghaulam Ali.

Haji Ghaufran has links with the Qaumi Watan Part. Similarly, Syed Masood Shah is related to the KP caretaker chief minister. Besides Khushdil Khan Malik has links with Pakistan Peoples Party.

Besides, Shafiullah is linked to the PMLN leader Amir Muqam, while Shafiullah is PPP leader Najamuddin Khan’s cousin and Shahid Khan Khattak is ANP member.

Who are the KP cabinet ministers?

Retired Justice Irshad Qaiser has served as Peshawar High Court judge and has also served as KP member in the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Manzoor Afridi belongs to the JUIF and closely associated with Maulana Fazlur Rehman. His name was also in circulation for the caretaker chief minister in 2018.

He belongs to a political family of Khyber district.

Abdul Haleem Qusria belongs to Dera Ismail Khan district and elected MPA on PMLN ticket in 1997. However, his name was proposed for the caretaker minister by the Maualna Fazlur Rehman.

Similarly, Syed Hamid Shah has also served as MPA in the Muttahida Majlis Amal rule from 2002-2007. He is said to closely associate of Akram Durrani.

Sawal Nazir advocate practices law in Bannu and educated from Edwardes College Peshawar.

Bakhat Nawaz belongs to Battagram district and his father was also elected MNA on JUIF ticket and served as minister.

Syed Masood Shah belongs to Charsadda and headed the KP police twice as inspector general of police from 1990-93 and 1994-96. His daughter is married to the son of the caretaker chief minister Azam Khan’s son.

Fazal Elahi is an industrialist and enjoys close relations with KP governor Haji Ghulam Ali. Besides, he has also served as caretaker KP minister in 2018.

Adnan Jalil is son of ANP late leader Haji Muhammad Adeel and enjoys close relations with KP governor.

Haji Ghufran belongs to Swabi district and served as PPP senator in 2012-18. Currently, he is associated with QWP and father in law to the PMLN MPA Shamoon Abbsi.

Taj Muhammad Afridi belongs to Khyber and served as senator. He is brother of former MPA Shah Jee Gul Afridi.

Khush Dil Khan Malik belongs to PPP and served as former joint secretary in interior ministry under the PPP government in 2008-13.

Shafiullah another hand is cousin of PPP senior leader Najamuddin Khan.

Similarly, Muhammad Ali Shah had served as Swat nazim from 2015-19 on PMLN ticket.

He is closely linked to PMLN leader Amir Muqam while Shahid Khattak is linked to ANP and hails from Nowshera.

