PESHAWAR: Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Governor Haji Ghulam Ali has invited the officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for consultation on the date of general elections in the province.

Instead of announcing a date for provincial assembly elections, Governor K-P, in his letter written to the ECP, has summoned the ECP officials on March 7 or 8 for consultation. The governor said he would give a date after consulting the concerned officials.

After the decision of the Supreme Court, the Election Commission wrote a letter to Governor KP regarding the date of the K-P Assembly elections, to which Governor Haji Ghulam Ali has responded.

Speaking to Media about the issue, Governor K-P said that he has invited the officials to initiate an “active and meaningful consultative process” regarding the date of general elections in the province.

He said that he would review the entire situation and give the date of the provincial assembly elections after consultation.

The Supreme Court recently announced a 3-2 split decision to hold elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab within 90 days. After the dissolution of their assemblies, these provinces were under caretaker governments.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, controlled the assemblies, and Khan had asked the provincial governors to dissolve them in a bid to force early elections.

President Arif Alvi, who belongs to the PTI, announced April 9 as the election date for the two provinces on February 21, hence, causing a constitutional crisis.

On the other hand, legal experts also questioned whether the president had the authority to make such a decision. The Supreme Court intervened and investigated which government institution was responsible for setting the election dates.

In its written verdict, the Supreme Court ruled that if a governor dissolves a provincial assembly, the responsibility of setting the election date lies with the governor.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has received a letter from the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) acknowledging the Supreme Court’s verdict, saying that he is obligated to follow the court’s decision.

Quoting a relevant portion of the apex court’s verdict, which stated that the Election Commission must be available for consultation with the President or the Governor regarding the date for holding general elections; the governor has invited the Election Commission to his office on March 7th or 8th, 2023 at 11:00 am to initiate a consultative process for the said purpose.

