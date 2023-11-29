Khyber Medical University (KMU) has released the results of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT).

Topping the list are six candidates with a score of 192, while 11 candidates achieved scores exceeding 190. A total of 402 candidates secured marks between 180 and 189, and 2,982 candidates fell within the range of 170 to 179. Out of the 46 thousand candidates registered, 34 thousand appeared in the test, while 11,300 were absent.

The decision to transfer the responsibility of conducting the MDCAT from ETEA to Khyber Medical University came after the previous test was canceled due to the Bluetooth scandal.

Also Read: Wave of Attacks on Polio Campaign Security Personnel Continues in Bannu

Notably, the entrance test, originally organized by ETEA, took place on September 10 for medical college admissions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. More than 46 thousand candidates participated in the test across 11 cities, with 43 established centers.

The September 10 MDCAT results faced a stay order from the Peshawar High Court following the Bluetooth scandal, where 219 candidates were caught using hidden Bluetooth devices for cheating. The revelation led to protests by students, and parents approached the Peshawar High Court seeking a retest.

In response, the caretaker provincial cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa decided to cancel and re-conduct the MDCAT test. The Peshawar High Court upheld the decision, ordering the cancellation of the September 10 test and its subsequent re-conduction.