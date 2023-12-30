In Peshawar, a significant event unfolded, shedding light on the intricacies of the Hindu Marriage Act 2017. The gathering, led by Qari Roohullah Madani, Chairman of Faith Friends, delved into detailed discussions about the rules of business governing the implementation of the Act.

While the Hindu Marriage Act is already operational in other provinces, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has faced delays due to the absence of specific rules of business.

The participants acknowledged that formal regulations have been established in other regions, and a comprehensive review is underway. Haroon Sarab Diyal, entrusted with this responsibility, will lead consultations with Pandits and Hindu community leaders to chart the path forward.

The ceremony, attended by key figures such as Dr. Hafiz Abdul Ghafoor, Saima Mehboob, Adiba Adeel, Joseph John, Dr. Prof. Abdul Rasheed, Director Policy and Operation Local Government Department Saeed-ur-Rehman, Pandit Darshan Lal, Bishop Falak Sher, Hasan Madani, and Maqsood Ahmad Salafi, emphasized the urgent need to finalize the Rules of Business. The Local Government Department will take charge of this crucial task, aiming for the swift implementation of the Hindu Marriage Act in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.