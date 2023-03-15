The Lahore High Court has ordered to stop the ongoing operation to arrest Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan till tomorrow (Thursday) morning till the decision of the Islamabad High Court on the non-bailable arrest warrant of former prime minister, Imran Khan.

Police have been directed to stay 500 meters away from Mall Road, Canal Bridge, Dharmapura Bridge, and Thandi Road.

During the hearing, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that if the court stops these arrests, everything will be fine, to which Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh said that they cannot.

Justice Tariq Saleem heard the petition filed against the Zaman Park operation in the Lahore High Court.

IG Punjab told the court that police vehicles were burnt with petrol bombs, and petrol was spilled on the vehicles of Rangers, this was the situation in the morning, the entire green belt was damaged, and government assets were destroyed. “Had the court revoked the arrest warrant, we would have come back, the perpetrators should be caught, we have videos,” said the IG Punjab.

On the other hand, according to hospital sources, 64 people have been injured so far in the clashes between the police and the workers. DIG Operations Islamabad Shahzad Bukhari was also included in the injured, along with 54 police personnel and 8 civilians, 51 police personnel have been brought to Services Hospital and 3 to Mayo Hospital.

Later, Justice Sheikh ordered to stop the operation for Imran Khan’s arrest till the decision of Islamabad High Court and adjourned the hearing till March 16 at 10 am.

