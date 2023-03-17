Mansehra: A husband shot and killed four women including his wife purportedly over a family dispute.

DPO Mansehra Zahoor Babar Afridi said the incident took place last night in village Kot, Tehsil Oghi when the accused Sajid entered the in-law’s house in the darkness of the night and opened fire, killing his wife, mother-in-law, and two sisters-in-law on the spot.

40-year-old woman Ruqia Bibi, wife of the accused, 8-year-old Asia, and 10-year-old Asma are among the deceased.

The DPO said the police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital, arrested the accused Sajid, and assured the relatives of the victims that strict action will be taken against the accused and that justice will be served.

As per the District Police Officer, the accused while confessing to the crime told the police that he committed this crime out of rage because a few months ago his wife left him in anger, which he was upset about.

He said that Sajid’s wife had filed a case for divorce, due to which Sajid got into a rage and committed this heinous crime. The police said that further investigations are underway.

