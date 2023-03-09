A Mardan court on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to two accused of kidnapping, raping, and murdering a girl in her tweens.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge of Tehsil Takhtbhai sentenced Ismail and Ehsanullah, two of the five accused charged in the case, to life imprisonment and a fine of five hundred thousand rupees each.

The court, on two other accounts, sentenced the two to five more years of imprisonment and a fine of a hundred thousand rupees each.

The other three accused charged in the case, Ibrahim, Nisar, and Afzal Khan, were honorably acquitted due to lack of evidence.

In November 2018 the five accused were charged with kidnapping a 20/21-year-old girl Shaina from Akora Khattak Nowshera.

Later, they took her to Garoshah, an area in Takhtbhai where they brutally murder her after sexual violence and threw her body in the Abazai Canal.

The police handed over the body to her family members after the post-mortem, later all the five accused were arrested on the report of the victim’s brother Tahir Ali.

