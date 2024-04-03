A private bank, Bank Al Habib Limited, was inaugurated in the Bagh Bazar area of Khyber district’s Tirah Valley. Colonel Hafiz Rafiq from 5 Baloch Regiment, Bank Manager Mohammad Zahoor, SHO Police Station Tirah Syed Khan, and President of Tirah Traders Community Haji Sher Mohammad Afridi were among the dignitaries present, along with businessmen and residents.

Addressing the attendees, Colonel Hafiz Rafiq emphasized that the establishment of a bank in Bagh Bazaar marks the initial phase of development, anticipating more banks to follow suit. He affirmed the commitment to Tirah Valley’s collective prosperity, highlighting the launch of a mobile banking unit in the first phase for the convenience of locals and traders. He assured that once the building is completed, the bank staff will commence permanent operations.

Colonel Hafiz Rafiq reiterated the joint efforts of the army and the community to thwart any attempts to disrupt peace, emphasizing that development follows when banking services are introduced.

Also Read: Pashto Mandate in KP Schools Faces Implementation Hurdles

Bank Manager Mohammad Zahoor underscored the significance of the branch’s inauguration, particularly ahead of Eid. He announced a mobile banking unit in Bagh Bazar to facilitate the public, offering services such as dispensing new notes for Eid and ATM facilities.

Haji Sher Mohammad Afridi, President of Tirah Traders Community, expressed optimism about the branch’s impact on commercial activities, anticipating a boost in market transactions and enhanced accessibility for money transfers. He extended gratitude to the bank administration, as well as the police and military officials, for their support in this endeavor.