In a recent development, Pakistan has confirmed four cases of the new coronavirus variant, JN1, which has been spreading in various countries worldwide.

The Ministry of Health spokesperson revealed that the individuals experienced mild symptoms but recovered without complications.

The caretaker health minister assured vigilant monitoring, emphasizing the effectiveness of screening at international airports and all entry and exit points. Urging preventive measures, including masks and distancing, the minister highlighted the need to curb the spread of diseases like corona and flu during winter.

Notably, airports, including Islamabad, now conduct COVID testing for incoming passengers, with 2 percent of arrivals from abroad undergoing mandatory testing.

The JN1 variant has been reported in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India, with fatalities noted in India, contrasting with increased admissions of affected individuals in the United States.