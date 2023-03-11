While pursuing the policy of boycotting the by-elections, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition has decided not to contest by-elections on the three seats of the National Assembly from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

No candidate from the parties included in PDM will submit nomination papers for NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, and NA-31 Peshawar constituencies.

The last date for submission of papers for the mentioned seats is March 14 while polling will be held on April 30.

When contacted, the spokesperson of PDM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Jalil Jan said that it is their policy and decision that they will not participate in any by-elections, “now only the preparations for the general elections are underway and we will participate in the general elections only.”

He said that these seats were vacated by Tehreek-e-Insaaf, and they should fulfill their passion for elections.

It should be noted that the PDM had earlier boycotted the by-elections for the 24 National Assembly seats, on which the court has issued a stay order.

PTI candidates Ali Muhammad Khan, Fazal Muhammad Khan, and Haji Shaukat Ali won the three seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the 2018 general elections.

Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan won the by-elections held on October 16 last year after the resignation of the above-mentioned members.

