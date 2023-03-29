The Peshawar High Court on Wednesday issued a restraining order on the resignations of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s 10 ex-members of the National Assembly.

A hearing was held today in the Peshawar High Court on the petition of the PTI members against the approval of the resignations by the Speaker of the National Assembly.

The hearing was conducted by a 2-member bench comprising Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice SM Atiq Shah. The bench issued a restraining order on the acceptance of resignations by the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Barrister Gauhar Khan, the lawyer of the petitioners, has said that the Speaker accepted the resignations without calling the members of the assembly in a personal capacity.

When PTI decided to go back to the assembly, the resignations were accepted by the Speaker.

Barrister Gauhar Khan has said that when the resignations were given, the Speaker said that the resignations would be accepted after hearing the resigned members in a personal capacity. Now the resignations have been accepted by the National Assembly without verification.

Later, after hearing the arguments of the lawyers, the court issued a notice to the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Election Commission and sought their response.

