Rifaqatullah Razarwal

In response to the woman’s serious allegations, a case has been officially filed against Police Officer Muhammad Arif at Chamkani police station. Acting on the complaint lodged by Irshad’s wife, an FIR (First Information Report) has been registered, incorporating provisions under PPC 506, 354, and 337A. While an investigation is underway, Chamkani police reported that no arrests have been made at this stage.

Irshad’s wife, a resident of Tarujba, has accused Police SP Muhammad Arif of unwarranted actions. According to her, last Friday, the police officer visited her home in Wapda Colony, Tarojaba, and, in the presence of her husband, allegedly demanded a divorce. Subsequently, she went to SP Muhammad Arif’s residence, informing his wife about the incident, during which she claims to have been subjected to torture.

The woman’s grievances trace back to a few years ago when facing domestic issues, she sought assistance from Muhammad Arif, then a DSP in Peshawar Sadar. Over time, Muhammad Arif developed a rapport with her husband, frequently visiting their home.

Also Read: Silent Struggles: The Unheard Voices of Married Daughters

Allegations took a distressing turn when Muhammad Arif purportedly pressured the woman to divorce her husband, suggesting he intended to marry her. When she resisted, the police officer allegedly shifted his focus to her husband, coercing him to the point where he was willing to divorce her. Despite the woman’s refusal, Arif allegedly persisted, even hinting at an illicit relationship.

The woman, desperate and threatened, sought refuge by approaching the police officer’s wife, asserting that her marital life had been ruined due to Arif’s actions. In a harrowing turn of events last Friday, when she visited the SP’s house and informed his wife, Muhammad Arif allegedly emerged from a room and subjected her to further physical assault.

Expressing frustration, the woman claimed that the police were reluctant to take action against their own SP despite her formal complaint. However, SP Peshawar, Muhammad Arif Khan, vehemently denied the accusations, asserting that the woman aimed to tarnish his reputation for financial gain. Arif announced his intent to file a Rs 5 crore damages claim against her, with details to be presented in an upcoming press conference.