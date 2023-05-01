Security forces in the Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa claimed to have killed a top commander of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on May 1. The operation was conducted in the Daraban area based on a tip-off, resulting in the death of the TTP Gandapur group’s key commander, Jabar Shah, and injuries to two other terrorists, according to security sources.

The deceased terrorist was involved in attacks on law enforcement agencies, religious groups, and polio teams and was also active in extortion for the banned organization.

Notably, this is the second operation by law enforcement agencies in the Daraban area, with two terrorists killed in a previous operation on Sunday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has seen a rise in violent incidents in recent years, with security forces reporting the killing of 46 terrorists in various operations over the past month. Operations have been carried out against terrorists in Bajaur, Khyber, Swat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, South Waziristan, North Waziristan, and Khyber, with the highest number of terrorists killed in clashes with security forces in South Waziristan (19). In addition, 6 terrorists were killed in North Waziristan, 5 in Lakki Marwat, 6 in Bajaur, 4 in Bannu and Khyber, and three in Swat.

According to the report, more than 150 security personnel have been killed in target killings, suicide bombings, land mines, and other incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this year due to terrorist incidents.

Hits: 1