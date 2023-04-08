In an interview in October 2021, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that discussions were being held with different groups within the TTP for reconciliation. Replying to a relevant question, he also mentioned that Pakistan would ask the Taliban to disarm, and they would become normal citizens again and would be pardoned. Later, a delegation was sent to Kabul for negotiations with the Taliban, but no significant results were achieved, and the TTP ended the ceasefire in November, starting attacks once again.

The problem of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has persisted for the past two decades, with operations and negotiations conducted under different names during different periods, but terrorism has not been eliminated yet. Brigadier (retd) Syed Nazir Momand, an expert in defense affairs, believes that the complete elimination of terrorism in a country like Pakistan is difficult, as the source of the problem is unknown. In the past, the state’s attitude towards the terrorists was soft, and the state appeared weak during negotiations. Furthermore, thousands were released from jails, which caused considerable damage.

Regarding the possible mode of operation, he stated that it would not be just a war, but there would be targeted operations with the use of diplomatic and political channels. Diplomatic pressure would be increased on neighboring countries, and political sanctions would be imposed by Pakistan on countries harboring terrorists. He believes that during this operation, people will not be displaced, but mostly intelligence-based operations will be carried out.

He also believes that public and political support for the operation will be gained, unlike in the previous government’s talks with the Taliban, which did not receive public support, and there were protests against the unrest in Swat, tribal districts, and the entire province.

In conclusion, the meeting of the Security Committee drew two conclusions: first, the operation would affect the elections decided by the Supreme Court, and second, it would create an impression that the security forces are fully prepared to fight against terrorism.