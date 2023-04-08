At least two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were killed, and four others injured, on Saturday in a roadside improvised explosive device (IED) in the Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As per sources, the convoy of the security forces was going from Fort Slope to Ali Masjid Fort when the IED planted on the roadside in the Malik Deen Khel area exploded with a strong explosion, as a result of which the vehicle was completely destroyed.

The officers killed in the blast have been identified as Subedar Hazrat Gul and Naik Nazir, while the injured include Naik Muqarrab, Sepohi Haris, Sepohi Niaz, and Sepohi Wajid.

The security forces cordoned off the area and started an investigation into the incident, whereas the bodies of the deceased, and those injured, were shifted to the hospital.

Nobody, so far, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

It’s pertinent t mention that the caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), yesterday, termed the attacks on minorities and law enforcement agencies as alarming while issuing instructions to the Special Branch and KP Counter Terrorism Department to adopt effective strategies to prevent terrorist attacks.

