In a poignant account, a woman using the pseudonym Naila shared her journey with breast cancer.

Waking up to an unusual pain in her chest, she discovered a lump and initially relied on traditional remedies. When the discomfort persisted, she sought medical attention, revealing a diagnosis of breast cancer. Timely intervention and proper treatment ensured she emerged from the ordeal and lives a healthy life today.

According to a recent report by Rahman Medical Institute (RMI) in Peshawar, nearly one lakh cases of breast cancer are reported annually in Pakistan, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone accounting for 15 thousand cases. The prevalence of breast cancer is on the rise, affecting not only older women but also young girls.

What is breast cancer?

Breast cancer is a significant health concern for women, surpassing other types of cancer. Dr. Saeed Khan highlighted that one in every eight women in Pakistan suffers from breast cancer, emphasizing the critical role of awareness.

Also Read: Tragedy Strikes as House Roof Collapses in Swat, Claiming Lives of Two Young Siblings

Lack of understanding about the symptoms contributes to the alarming statistics, with 40,000 out of 80,000 affected women succumbing to the disease.

Treatment of breast cancer

Dr. Saeed emphasized the importance of timely examinations, stating that early detection greatly influences the treatment’s success. In the initial stages, medication alone may be effective, with a 70% recovery rate in the third stage. However, in the fourth stage, chances of survival decrease, emphasizing the need for regular treatment.

Causes and increasing prevalence

Dr. Saeed identified a lack of awareness, societal taboos, and delayed physical examinations as contributors to the rising cases of breast cancer. He urged women to overcome these barriers, stressing the importance of early diagnosis.

Survivor Naila advocates for regular monthly physical examinations to facilitate early detection and save lives.

Women should have a physical examination and mammography once a year

Dr. Safoora Shahid, former head of Peshawar Arnam Hospital, recommended an annual mammography for women as a crucial diagnostic tool. Detecting symptoms such as lumps, abnormal discharge from the nipple, or persistent chest pain is vital for early diagnosis.

Medical experts highlight that women often seek professional help only when the pain becomes unbearable. Encouraging women to be proactive in self-examination can contribute to controlling diseases like breast cancer. Awareness, regular check-ups, and timely intervention are key to combatting the increasing prevalence of breast cancer in Pakistan.