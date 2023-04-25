The death toll in the massive explosion at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station in Swat remains at 17, while more than 50 people have been injured. The explosion occurred late Monday night and was initially reported as a suicide attack by a terrorist group. However, IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has dismissed the possibility of a suicide attack, saying that it was an accident caused by explosives seized during various operations.

IG Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur said that the policemen were present at the gate, and there was no attack on the police station, adding that the explosives seized during various operations in the police station caught fire and caused the blast.

The IG stated that investigation teams are analyzing every aspect of the incident, and further information will be shared with the media.

The death toll stands at 17, with nine policemen, five prisoners, and three civilians, including two children and a woman, among the deceased. The injured have been shifted to Saidu Sharif and Kabal Hospitals, with some of them in critical condition.

The incident has caused widespread grief and panic among the locals, and a high alert has been put in hospitals across Swat. Emergency measures have also been implemented in Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital, although the hospital management says that no injured person has been brought there.

The incident highlights the need for greater vigilance and safety measures to prevent such accidents from happening in the future. The government and law enforcement agencies must take necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of the people and prevent such incidents from happening again in the future.

