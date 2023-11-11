In a tragic incident, terrorists targeted a police van in the Kari Shah Noor area of Tank, resulting in the death of SHO Abdul Ali Khan, while Constable Riaz and Ikram sustained injuries.

This marks a grim episode as SHO Abdul Ali Khan had faced previous assassination attempts. The brother of the late SHO, Constable Usman Ghani, had also sacrificed his life earlier in a similar attack in Gomal by unidentified assailants.

Also Read: Mass Repatriation of Illegal Foreigners: 577 Families Return to Afghanistan via Torkham

The police have dispatched a significant force to the scene, and an ongoing exchange of fire between law enforcement and the attackers is reported. The body of SHO Abdul Ali Khan awaits transfer to the hospital.