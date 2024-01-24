In a shocking incident, 27-year-old Imran Chitrali, the son of well-known businessman Haji Fazal Khan from Upper Chitral, was brutally shot dead by two motorcyclists in National Colony near Kakshal, Peshawar.

The CCTV footage revealed no apparent confrontation, raising concerns about the safety of Chitrali residents in the provincial capital.

Pir Mukhtar Nabi, founder of ‘Tehreek-e-Tafzaf-e-Haquq-e-Chitral,’ expressed deep sorrow and demanded swift action from law enforcement to apprehend the culprits within 48 hours. The incident has sparked outrage, with warnings of roadblocks and protests if justice is not served promptly.