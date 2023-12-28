In a momentous turn of events, Dr. Sawera Prakash, a 25-year-old woman from the minority community, is making history in Buner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as she steps into the political arena.

Aligned with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Dr. Prakash has officially submitted her nomination papers for the Provincial Assembly Constituency PK-25 at the AC Office Daggar, becoming the first woman from the minority community to run for a general seat in Buner’s electoral history.

Dr. Prakash’s educational journey from Ghazali Public School, Buner, to Kinnaird College, Lahore, and her subsequent completion of MBBS from Abbottabad International Medical College, along with her ongoing CSS exam preparation in Lahore, reflect her commitment to academic excellence and public service.

The daughter of Dr. Om Prakash, a longstanding PPP affiliate, and the General Secretary of the PPP Women’s Wing in Buner, Dr. Sawera Prakash is determined to follow in her father’s footsteps. She aspires to champion the welfare of the region, foster a secure environment, and advocate for women’s rights.

Expressing her vision for Buner, Dr. Prakash notes the persistent neglect of women in the development sphere. She envisions a transformative era for women, asserting that her candidacy is an opportunity to bring about positive change.

Dr. Om Prakash emphasizes that Dr. Sawera Prakash’s foray into politics transcends party lines, focusing on resolving community issues rather than engaging in partisan rivalry. He calls upon the public to support Dr. Sawera Prakash’s candidacy, underscoring her dedication to not only minority concerns but also broader societal challenges.

Abdul Salam, a member of the Muslim community, recognizes the historical significance of a political party offering a provincial assembly ticket to a woman, especially one from a minority community, in the history of Buner.

Diya Kumari, a 22-year-old Sikh community member, lauds the move as a victory in an underprivileged area, emphasizing that Dr. Sawera Prakash’s unique perspective as a minority woman could lead to exemplary steps for the people of Buner.

As Buner experiences this groundbreaking political evolution, the data from the Election Commission unveils a substantial participation in the upcoming 2024 elections. A total of 28,626 nomination papers have been filed, reflecting a robust engagement of individuals aspiring to contribute to the democratic process. Among these candidates, 3,139 are women, emphasizing a growing representation of women in the political sphere.

It’s also noteworthy that 7,716 candidates have submitted their papers for the general seats of the National Assembly. Within this pool, 93.8% are men, and 6.2% are women, reflecting the ongoing effort to enhance gender representation at the national level.

Similarly, for the provincial assembly seats, a total of 18,546 candidates have entered the fray. In this category, 95.6% of the candidates are men, underscoring the prevailing gender disparity in political participation. However, the 4.4% of women candidates represent a positive step toward addressing this imbalance.

Moreover, for the reserved seats designated for women in the national and provincial assemblies, 1,824 women have submitted their papers, showcasing a dedicated interest in fostering gender-inclusive governance. Additionally, 543 candidates have entered the competition for the reserved seats for non-Muslims, reflecting a commitment to ensuring diverse representation within the political spectrum.

Amid these numbers, Dr. Sawera Prakash’s candidacy assumes significance not just for the minority community but for the broader narrative of democratic progress in Buner. It becomes a testament to the evolving democratic ethos and the collective vision for a more inclusive and representative political landscape.