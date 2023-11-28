Peshawar: U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald A. Blome, marked the successful completion of the USAID-funded Municipal Services Program in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during his visit to the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) office in Hayatabad, Peshawar today. The 12-year, $44.6 million effort has significantly improved access to safe drinking water, waste management, and sanitation for residents in the region.

Key Achievements of the Project Include:

Rehabilitation of 140 clean drinking water facilities, benefiting 448,000 people.

Replacement of 25,700 meters of outdated water mains, ensuring a clean and reliable water supply in 21 Union Councils.

Rehabilitation of sewerage and drainage lines, enhancing sanitation for 1.7 million residents.

Implementation of more efficient solid waste collection and disposal methods.

Establishment of improved municipal waste management services, featuring 575 vehicles and a dedicated repair and maintenance workshop.

U.S. Ambassador Blome expressed pride in the profound impact of the Municipal Services Project on the lives of approximately 1.9 million residents in Peshawar’s urban areas. He highlighted improved hygiene conditions, reduced risk of urban flooding, and enhanced environmental protection resulting from the initiative.

Ambassador Blome thanked the strong partnership between USAID and the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, specifically acknowledging the Local Government Elections and Rural Development Department for their contributions to the program’s success.

The Municipal Services Project exemplifies the United States’ enduring commitment to supporting the Pakistani people’s welfare, well-being, and sustainable economic development. Beyond this initiative, USAID continues collaborating with the KP Government on critical infrastructure reconstruction, healthcare, women’s education, and economic opportunity initiatives throughout the province.