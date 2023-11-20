In a reaffirmation of the United States’ commitment to Pakistan’s fight against terrorism, Ambassador Blome stood alongside police and law enforcement officials, recognizing their frontline role in combatting the scourge.

The announcement came with the unveiling of four initiatives backed by the Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement, aimed at fortifying the efforts of Balochistan Police in safeguarding local communities.

The initiatives include:

Anti-Terrorist Force Training Facility Expansion: $4 million assistance to double the current capacity by simultaneously instructing an additional 800 trainees.

Flood-Damaged Police Stations Upgrade: $2 million to repair or replace 10 flood-damaged police stations with upgraded models, featuring dedicated facilities for women and girls, digital record management, and alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.

New Model Police Stations: $2 million for the construction of 10 new police stations, incorporating the same upgraded model to enhance services for women, girls, and all citizens.

Equipment for Law Enforcement: $250,000 was allocated for essential equipment to enhance the safety of law enforcement officers during their duties.

These initiatives, building on over 40 years of partnership, aim to improve justice institutions and provide law enforcement agencies with essential tools. The collaboration has previously contributed to securing borders, combating narcotics trafficking, and fighting terrorism. Projects have included the provision of protective equipment, curriculum enhancements for law enforcement training, and the construction and upgrade of police stations, fostering gender-inclusive policing.

Ambassador Blome highlighted the previous assistance in Quetta, where construction projects significantly increased training capacity. Additionally, he mentioned the imminent inauguration of Balochistan’s first Women and Juvenile Facilitation Center, designed to better protect and serve women and girls.

Acknowledging the recent tragic attacks in Balochistan, Ambassador Blome expressed condolences to the families of the more than 50 officers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty this year. He emphasized the United States’ commitment to collaborating with Pakistan for a safer, secure, and prosperous future, emphasizing the importance of sustained security and equitable rule of law.

In closing, Ambassador Blome commended the courage and commitment of police, law enforcement officers, government officials, and partners in advancing the common cause of security and justice. The U.S. remains dedicated to standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Pakistan in achieving these shared goals.