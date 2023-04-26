The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) is collaborating with Islamic Relief International to install flow meters on its remaining tube wells. The implementation of flow meters will assist WSSP in obtaining timely and precise data concerning water quantity, demand, and supply.

It will also aid the company in determining whether groundwater levels are increasing or decreasing. Flow meters have been installed on nine tube wells in Zone-A, C, and D and are currently being fitted to the remaining tube wells.

Previously, WSSP installed Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) on a pilot project comprising 46 tube wells, which was financially supported by UNICEF and technically supported by the University of Engineering & Technology Peshawar (UET).

Though the project is time-consuming, the company will install the system gradually on all of its 550 tube wells after achieving success with the existing system. The flow meters will provide WSSP with accurate data on electrical and water supply parameters, which is saved through a website and a monitoring dashboard. It will also enable WSSP to measure the electricity consumption of each tube well and the quantity of water it pumps into the water supply system.

With this information, the company can determine whether a tube well’s water production capacity is increasing or decreasing, allowing the company to create a long-term plan based on that data in the future.

The company has also installed devices on tube wells that automatically take water samples and test their quality. The implementation of these systems will significantly improve WSSP’s services, and the Planning Monitoring Evaluation and Reporting Department of WSSP is overseeing the project.

The department has also installed automatic water quality sensors on six tube wells on an experimental basis. These devices collect water samples automatically and check their quality, and save the results on a dashboard.

