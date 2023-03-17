Shah Nawaz Afridi

The students of Government Degree College Kohi Sher Haider, Bara, on Thursday, staged a demonstration for the recovery of their abducted fellow student.

Abu Bakar, a class 12 student from Bara, District Khyber, was allegedly abducted on Wednesday by unknown persons from a shop near his home.

The protesters demanded the government including the law enforcement agencies and the district administration for the safe recovery of the student and said that our fellow student should be released immediately.

Also Read: Sadda police recover abducted baby girl within 48 hours

They said if Abu Bakar is involved in any crime, they should register FIR against him, and then present him before the court.

Zakir Afridi, an elder brother of the kidnapped student, said that they have no enmity and no conflict with anyone.

Zakir said that he owns a private school called Pak Islamic School in which Abu Bakar, a Class 12 engineering student himself at the nearby Government Degree College Kohi Sher Haider Malik Deen Khel, teaches prep and nursery class students, as well as running the school canteen in the afternoon.

Zakir Afridi said that at around two o’clock, on March 15, when he was in the shop, people dressed in plain clothes in a motor car with tainted glasses forced Abu Bakr into the car and took him away.

He said that he has not yet registered an FIR in the incident, but the college has given him a certificate confirming that Abu Bakar is a regular student.

The organizers, who protested in Bara Bazar Khyber Chowk, said that the protest was postponed for 24 hours after negotiations with the SHO of Bara police station.

However, they warned that in case of non-recovery of the student, they will resume the protest, and will continue to protest till the ABu Bakar is recovered.

Hits: 4