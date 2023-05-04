Around 291 male and female teachers who have been teaching Afghan refugee students in various districts, including Lower Dir of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have demanded to be regularized and posted in government schools.

During a meeting held at a local hotel in Lower Dir, the teachers stated that thousands of staff working in the administration, security, and village administration of Afghan refugees have been made permanent. However, the teaching staff who educate Afghan refugee children continue to be treated unfairly.

Farhana Gul, while talking to TNN, mentioned that they have been teaching Afghan refugee children for the past forty years on a monthly salary of Rs 16,000 to Rs 30,000, which is difficult to live on in this era of inflation. The teachers demanded that they should be regularized and given opportunities for upgradation and progress, just like other staff working in Afghan administration.

She further stated that since they are working on the minds of future generations of Afghan refugees, they should be given the same consideration and opportunities for progress. Regularization would increase their aspirations, and they would be able to perform their duties with better efficiency.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam District Ameer Sirajuddin and other officials supported the demand for Afghan refugee teachers to be made permanent and promised to inform central government officials about their demands.

