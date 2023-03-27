In Sheringal, an area of the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, traders set an example of altruism by setting discount rates for citizens to buy vegetables, fruits, chicken, and other food items during Ramadan.

Haji Saeed, president of the Traders Union in Shringal Bazar, traders usually thrive to earn more during the holy month of Ramadan, but this time, adopting a positive mindset, instead of making more profit, we have decided to make less profit and give relief to the people.

He said that after the unanimous decision of the traders, people are getting vegetables, fruits, chicken, and other food items at a discounted rate of 10% in many shops in the market. In this regard, we have also set up a policy to protect small vendors from losses, he added.

The citizens also praised the action of the traders and said that apparently, it is a small effort, but if we all adopt such small endeavors, it will prove effective for others.

Sheikh Mujeeb, a local resident of Sheringal, in Pakistani society where things usually go against the law of nature, especially during Ramadan, the small but good effort in Sheringal has created a passion among the people.

Along with this, the district administration should oblige all the shopkeepers to ensure the implementation of the official rates so that the people get more relief, he furthered.

On the other hand, Deputy Commissioner Upper Dir Gohar Zaman while appreciating the initiative of the businessmen said that the businessmen and shopkeepers of other areas should adopt this kind of thinking and provide relief to the people of their areas because every good work brings better results.

He said that in this regard, the district administration visited the market and inspected the shops allotted for special discounts and paid tribute to them.

Earlier, Al-Khidmat Foundation also inaugurated the ‘Al-Khidmat Sasti Roti Tandoor (Cheap Bread) Program’ at two places in Dir district, Rehankot, and Amrikas, during the month of Ramadan, wherefrom the poor and deserving people are getting cheap bread at half prices.

