Zahid Jan Dirvi

Al-Khidmat Foundation has inaugurated the ‘Al-Khidmat Sasti Roti Tandoor (Cheap Bread) Program’ at two places in Dir district, Rehankot, and Amrikas, during the month of Ramadan, wherefrom the poor and deserving people are getting cheap bread at half prices.

40-year-old Gul Rehman from Rehankot said, regarding this initiative of Al-Khidmat Foundation in Dir city, that it became difficult for poor people like him to buy expensive flour along with other items during Ramadan, however, setting up a “Sasti roti tandoor” during Ramadan is no less than a blessing.

Speaking to TNN, Gul Rehman said, “Now we can easily get bread from these cheap tandoors at a low price during Iftar and Suhoor, which will at least sustain us during Ramadan.”

Mero Khan, who came to the cheap roti tandoor located in Amrikas, a central area of Dir city, said that it has been two days that hundreds of people like him have been getting single roti of 20 rupees at Rs7.5, and double roti of 40 rupees at Rs15.

Mero Khan said that in recent times, it is very difficult for the poor to buy bread for Rs40 while government-sponsored free flour has become difficult to obtain, but cheap roti tandoors can help the poor to some extent.

On the other hand, Ikramullah, the president of Al-Khidmat Foundation in Upper Dir, said that Al-Khidmat Foundation, along with other voluntary initiatives, has started the Al-Khidmat cheap bread program for the deserving people due to inflation in the entire province, including Upper Dir to help the poor people.

Ikram said the owners of cheap roti tandoor are also paying five rupees, while the rest of the cost is borne by Al-Khidmat Foundation.

He further said that apart from the mentioned places, cheap roti tandoor was also inaugurated in Darrora, Larjam, Ashiri Dara, Wari, Barawal, and other places so that the people there can also benefit from it.

