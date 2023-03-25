The caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Saturday, instructed all the administrative secretaries across the province to monitor the distribution of free flour and to ensure the sale of food items at official rates.

A letter, issued by the Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan, directed the administrative secretaries to monitor the prices and availability of flour and other food items in the local markets in their respective districts, especially during Ramadan.

The chief minister said that the purpose of the distribution of free flour is to provide food to the poor people at their doorstep so that they can spend the month of Ramadan with their families.

Also Read: Dissatisfied citizens criticize KP’s Free Flour Package

In case of any untoward incident during the distribution of free flour, legal action will be taken against those responsible and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard, the letter further stated.

The above decision has been taken in the wake of the recent incidents of loss of human lives during the distribution of free flour and the negligence of the administration to enable the delivery of free flour to poor people through a transparent process.

According to the summary, the Secretary Food Department in Peshawar, the Secretary C&W Department in Mardan, the Secretary Excise and Taxation Department in Kohat and Karak, the Secretary Irrigation Department in Nowshera and Charsadda, the Secretary of the Endowments Department in Khyber and Mohmand, Secretary Culture, Tourism, Archeology and Museum Department Bannu and Lakki Marwat, Secretary Industries Department DI Khan and Tank, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs will supervise the distribution of flour and other food items in Abbottabad and Mansehra.

Similarly, the Secretary of the Higher Education Department Swat and Malakand, the Secretary of Elementary and Secondary Education Chitral Upper and Lower, the Secretary of Agriculture Upper, Lower Dir, and Bajaur, the Secretary of RR&S Department Kurram, Secretary of Health Hangu Orakzai, the Secretary ST&IT Department North Waziristan, Secretary Livestock Shangla and Butgram, Secretary Housing Department Bunir, Secretary Public Health Engineering Department South Waziristan Upper and Lower, Secretary Population Welfare Department Haripur and Swabi, Secretary Minerals Department Upper Kohistan, Lower, and Kolai Palas and Secretary Transport Department Torghar will monitor the distribution of flour and other food items.

Hits: 1