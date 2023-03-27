Usman Danish

Peshawar: People, enraged by the unavailability of flour coupled with the alleged slow distribution process, stormed the truck and looted the bags of free flour here on Saturday.

In videos, gone viral on social media, people can be seen trying to forcefully snatch the flour by climbing on a truck full of flour bags.

As per the police, up to 10,000 people gathered in the Hazar Khwani area to get free flour, while the administration had arranged two trucks of free flour for them and more trucks were coming, but due to the disorder, the distribution of flour was affected.

It is pertinent to mention that this is not the first incident of its kind, earlier there have been incidents of irregularities during the distribution of free flour in Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, DI Khan, and other districts as well.

Arif, an eyewitness present at the Hazar Khawani center, said people came to the center early in the morning to get free flour, but due to a lack of entry staff, people showed impatience and stormed the truck.

He said, during the disorder, people looted away every sack of flour, while there were so many people that even the police failed to stop them.

Meanwhile, the administration has made SOPs for the distribution of free flour at various centers, but due to the rush of people at the flour points, it becomes difficult to follow the SOPs.

According to the SOPs, the person who enters the center to get free flour will be registered and in turn, they will get flour, but at the flour points, it is very rare to see people following the SOPs.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to visit Peshawar tomorrow, he will visit the free flour points established in Hazar Khwani and Hayatabad Sports Complex and will review all the arrangements.

