A grim case of the murder of six barbers in Tehsil Mir Ali of North Waziristan has been officially registered at the Police Station CTD Bannu.

Yesterday, a tragic incident unfolded as six barbers, all hailing from Punjab, were ruthlessly shot and killed by unknown assailants. The victims, Muhammad Shahid, Raaeb, Kashif, Irfan, Sajid, and Muhammad Tariq, ran barber shops in Mir Ali.

The case was filed based on the complaint lodged by SHO Mir Ali, Sulaiman Khan, indicating that the victims, originally from Dera Ghazi Khan, were abducted from Tariq Market in Mir Ali Bazar before being mercilessly killed. The region is known to be affected by the activities of terrorist groups such as Haidari Ariana and Khadri.

Contrary to expectations, the banned organization Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has distanced itself from the horrific incident.

In an official statement, TTP expressed strong disapproval, emphasizing that the killing of innocent citizens contradicts their policies, principles, and strategies. The organization categorically condemned the act, affirming its clear and transparent goals, and stating their commitment to avoiding harm to innocent people.