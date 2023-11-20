Islamabad, November 20, 2023 – Universal Children’s Day is observed worldwide on November 20th, commemorating the adoption of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1989. DigiMAP reaffirms its strong support for the unique rights of every child outlined in this crucial convention.

At DigiMAP, we firmly believe that children’s distinct rights must be honored, safeguarded, and fulfilled, even in challenging times. Pakistan proudly holds the distinction of being the first Islamic country to ratify this pivotal convention.

Unfortunately, children’s rights face severe challenges in various parts of Pakistan. Disturbing statistics from the Sahil Cruel Numbers Report reveal 2227 reported cases of child sexual abuse from January to June 2023, averaging 12 cases per day. Research by PIDE indicates that Pakistan has the world’s second-highest number of out-of-school children, totaling 23 million aged five to sixteen. UNICEF reports approximately 3.3 million Pakistani children are trapped in child labor. Alarming rates of underage marriages and low national birth registration rates further compound the issue.

Responding to this alarming situation, the DigiMAP cabinet highlights the crucial role of digital media journalists across Pakistan. Prioritizing children’s voices and rights is paramount to building a brighter future for all.

Universal Children’s Day, initiated by the United Nations, emphasizes children’s fundamental rights, including education, health, protection, and involvement in decisions affecting their lives.

President Sabookh Syed of DigiMAP urges digital media journalists to commemorate this occasion by promoting educational events that emphasize children’s rights and underscore the significance of quality education. He emphasizes advocacy for policies and initiatives aimed at safeguarding and nurturing children’s welfare. Additionally, he advises facilitating avenues for children to express themselves through artistic and creative endeavors, promoting their talents on digital platforms.

General Secretary Adnan Aamir emphasizes governmental responsibility in safeguarding children’s rights. DigiMAP urges member organizations to spotlight violations and hold authorities accountable, urging timely and strict actions. Additionally, there’s a call for adequate budget allocation from government bodies to protect and promote child rights in Pakistan.

Aligning with the theme for World Children’s Day 2023, ‘For every child, every right,’ DigiMAP stresses the imperative of investing in Pakistan’s children for a more promising future. Comprehensive investment today guarantees a prosperous tomorrow.

DigiMAP remains steadfast in its commitment to advocating for the rights of children in Pakistan, envisioning a future where every child’s rights are honored and protected.