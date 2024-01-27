Not long ago, the spouse of someone we know bid farewell to this world. Left behind, the woman now resides in solitude, accompanied only by her nine-year-old child.

In their small village in Nowshera, she has set up a modest home shop, selling both clothes and essentials. The villagers frequent her shop, and through this, she sustains her livelihood.

Even when her husband was alive and jobless, she adeptly managed household expenses, finding joy in her life with her family. His sudden demise shattered her world. What was once a home filled with happiness is now cloaked in shadows of sorrow.

Despite her husband’s lack of employment, his presence provided a sense of security for the woman and her child. Under his guardianship, she was shielded from the predatory gazes of society.

However, since his passing, people’s judgmental eyes have fixated on her. Those who came to offer condolences were more intrigued by her prospects: “How will she manage alone? Can she protect herself without a man? Is solitude a jest?” Suggestions about her brothers taking her in surfaced, devoid of concern for her and her child’s well-being.

No one cared to understand her desires. Did she wish to stay in her home? Did she contemplate returning to her parents’ house? Unasked questions lingered as people imposed their judgments.

We often hear that an educated, self-sufficient woman can navigate life’s challenges. However, societal respect seems reserved for women under the protective umbrella of their parents or the guardianship of a husband.

Amidst the conversations, my focus remained on the woman, grieving her husband’s loss and contemplating her future. Seated beside her, I inquired about her contemplation. She expressed her determination to manage her business and educate her child independently. She refused to spend her life as a burden, even with a challenging financial situation. Her goal is to live on her terms, supporting herself and her son.

Yet, her concern stems from potential societal judgments. If she stays according to her wishes, society may create unfounded narratives. Alternatively, leaving home might mean a life indebted to her brothers and sisters-in-law, a fate she wishes to avoid for her son.

Observing her and listening to her aspirations, I’ve come to realize that, despite a woman’s independence and resilience, societal acceptance seems contingent on residing under parental protection or within the confines of marriage.

In our society, an independent and solitary woman is met with skepticism.