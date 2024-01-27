Revival of Nature: Rain and Snowfall Forecast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The good news is attributed to the presence of rain-causing westerly winds, expected to linger over the upper regions until January 31.

The long dry spell in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is about to come to an end as the Meteorological Department anticipates the commencement of rains in the province and snowfall in upper districts starting today. The good news is attributed to the presence of rain-causing westerly winds, expected to linger over the upper regions until January 31.

The forecast extends beyond KP, with Islamabad, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir also likely to experience rain and snowfall in the mountains. The Meteorological Department suggests that these precipitation events will persist intermittently until the end of January.

Taking preemptive action, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a directive to all district administrations to stay vigilant. District officials are urged to implement advance measures in anticipation of the anticipated rains and snowfall.

The report indicates a potential reduction in fog in urban areas. Residents and tourists in elevated regions are advised to stay updated on weather conditions and adhere to precautionary measures.

In sensitive districts, communication from district administrations to the local population should be in local languages. Agencies involved in emergencies are instructed to ensure the maintenance of road links and provide early warnings to passengers on provincial and national highways in vulnerable areas. The advisory emphasizes the importance of informing tourists about the prevailing weather situation.