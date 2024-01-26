Sobia Shahid, affiliated with the Pakistan Muslim League (N), is actively participating in the upcoming elections, vying for victory in three general seats in Peshawar. These constituencies consist of National Assembly Constituencies NA 29 and NA 31, along with Provincial Assembly Constituency PK 76.

Having dedicated the last decade to her political journey with the Pakistan Muslim League (N), Sobia Shahid has persisted in her political endeavors. With the implementation of the Election Act 2017, which mandated a 5% representation for women in general seats, she has been honored with party tickets to contest elections in three significant constituencies. Expressing gratitude to the party leadership for their trust, Sobia Shahid acknowledges the issuance of tickets for her residential constituency and two additional constituencies.

Responding to queries about the prevalent belief that political parties allocate tickets to women in constituencies where the party’s position is weak, leveraging the Election Act 2017 rules, Sobia Shahid dispels this notion.

According to her, the perception is flawed, and the allocation of seats depends on the candidate’s capacity to campaign effectively in their constituency. She emphasizes her vigorous campaign efforts, aiming to convince the electorate that prioritizing their service is her foremost commitment if elected.

Empowering Women in Politics: PML-N’s Progressive Stance

Sobia Shahid, a prominent member of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), is boldly challenging gender stereotypes by contesting elections on three significant seats in Peshawar. She asserts that women are not inferior to men in any field and highlights their capability to excel in civil administration, health, education, and politics. According to Shahid, the Election Act 2017 empowers women to actively participate in politics, ensuring increased representation in Parliament and a potent voice to address their concerns.

Addressing the challenges faced by women, Shahid emphasizes the significance of women leaders who can understand and address issues that may be uncomfortable for female constituents to discuss with male representatives. This, she believes, will be a blessing for women who can openly communicate their problems without hesitation.

Diverse Representation Across Political Parties

PML-N’s commitment to women’s representation extends beyond Sobia Shahid. Farrukh Khan, another female candidate, has received tickets for one national and two provincial assembly seats from Charsadda. Dr. Shaista is contesting a general seat in the provincial assembly from Haripur, and Zeba has secured a ticket for a general seat from Tank.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Pakistan People’s Party has nominated Shazia Tehamas, Meher Sultana, and Farzana Shireen for National Assembly seats from Charsadda, Karak, and Bannu, respectively.

Also Read: Empowering Women: Breaking the Silence on Basic Needs

Other parties have also fielded women candidates, exemplifying a diverse and inclusive approach. The Awami National Party, for instance, has nominated Khadija Bibi from Chitral for a general seat in the National Assembly and Samar Haroon Bilour from Peshawar for a general seat in the Provincial Assembly.

This concerted effort by political parties reflects a positive shift towards gender inclusivity in Pakistani politics, challenging traditional norms and fostering a more representative democracy.

Gender Disparities Persist in Religious and Mainstream Parties: Election Dynamics Unveiled

Despite strides towards inclusivity, religious and mainstream political parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) still grapple with gender representation, especially in general seats for the National and Provincial Assemblies.

Religious Parties Lag Behind

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, a religious party, hasn’t fielded any woman for the general seat of the National Assembly in KP. However, on a positive note, Saima Bibi from Mansehra, Ayesha Hameed from Abbottabad, and Ruqqayya Bibi from Haripur have secured tickets for the general seats of the Provincial Assembly.

Jamaat-e-Islami, another religious party, hasn’t nominated any woman for the general seats of the National Assembly in KP. Nonetheless, the party has issued tickets to Nazia Bibi, Sofia Bano, and Samina from Kohat for the Provincial Assembly, along with Fauzia Gul from DI Khan.

Political Landscape of Mainstream Parties

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), while having notable women candidates, faces internal challenges, with some candidates losing their party certificates and badges. Shandana Gulzar is contesting for a general seat in the National Assembly from Peshawar, while Surayya Bibi is in the fray for a general seat in the Provincial Assembly from Chitral.

The Election Act mandates 5% women’s representation in the 115 general seats of the KP Provincial Assembly and 2% in the 45 general seats of the National Assembly. Unfortunately, several major political parties have not met these quotas, either neglecting women’s representation entirely or nominating a woman for more than one seat to fulfill requirements. This highlights the persistent struggle for gender inclusivity in the political landscape of KP.

Challenges and Critiques Surrounding Women’s Ticket Distribution in KP Elections

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s Perspective

Maulana Atta-ul-Haq Darwesh, the Provincial General Secretary of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, sheds light on the party’s stance, citing the Election Act’s prohibition on nominating women for National Assembly seats across Pakistan.

He points out that the party has, however, nominated women in Sindh and Punjab, and three women are actively participating in elections from KP on the general seats of the provincial assembly.

General Seats: A Strategic Choice or Token Representation?

Kashif-ud-Din Syed, a senior journalist and analyst from Peshawar, criticizes the prevalent practice of allocating 5% of tickets to women for representation in general seats. He argues that political parties, including religious ones, tend to strategically place women candidates in seats where victory is unlikely, merely to fulfill legal quotas.

Syed emphasizes that this approach contradicts the intended purpose of the Election Act 2017, which aims to maximize women’s representation in Parliament. He suggests that if women were allowed to participate more openly, their talents could significantly impact the political landscape.

Exceptions and Room for Improvement

Syed acknowledges the efforts of the Awami National Party, citing instances where they nominated women in competitive seats, leading to successful outcomes. He points to the examples of Begum Naseem Wali Khan, Samar Haroon Bilour, and Sawera Prakash, highlighting that these instances demonstrate a proactive approach rather than a mere compliance with legal requirements. However, he observes that, in general, political parties seem to allocate tickets to women in vulnerable seats primarily to fulfill legal obligations, raising concerns about the sincerity of the commitment to gender inclusivity in politics.

Ensuring Compliance with Gender Representation Laws: Legal Perspectives

Constitutional Basis for Gender Equality

Fazal Shah Mohmand, a senior jurist, underscores the constitutional foundation of gender equality in Article 34, emphasizing women’s equal rights in all aspects of life. This constitutional principle is further reinforced by Clause 206 of the Election Act 2017, obligating political parties to allocate at least 5 percent of tickets to women candidates for general seats in the National and Provincial Assembly elections.

Legal Ramifications for Non-Compliance

Mohmand clarifies that non-compliance with Article 206 can lead to legal consequences for political parties. Section 215 of the Election Act 2017 enables action against a party based on a complaint, potentially resulting in the loss of the party’s certificate and electoral symbol.

Electoral Implications of Gender Inclusivity

Sohail Ahmed, a spokesperson for the Election Commission, elaborates on the electoral implications of gender inclusivity. He points out that Clause 9 of the Election Act 2017 considers an election incomplete if women are prohibited from voting or if the voter turnout is less than 10 percent in a constituency. In such cases, a new election in the respective constituency is mandated. Additionally, the act prohibits all political parties from neglecting the requirement to allocate at least 5% of tickets to women for general seats in the national and provincial assembly.

Track Record of Compliance

Ahmed highlights that in the general elections of 2018, political parties adhered to the stipulations of the Election Act by issuing tickets to women for general seats. He asserts that, in the upcoming general elections, political parties have once again followed suit. Ahmed emphasizes that failure to comply with Section 206 may prompt legal action against the non-compliant party based on complaints filed under Section 15 of the same act.