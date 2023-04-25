A preliminary investigation report on the explosion at the CTD police station in Kabal, Swat, has found that the tragic incident was caused by the explosion of explosives stored in a warehouse.

Two suspected terrorists were brought to the police station a day before the explosion, and both were killed in the blast, said the report.

The report further stated that the police station had been storing explosive materials for the past three to four years, including mortar shells, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and detonators, weighing around 300 to 400 kg. The ammunition was sourced from Bajaur, Dir, Swat, and Buner regions.

Also Read: Pakistan Army Clears 65% of Landmines in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: ISPR

The investigation team noted that the police station is situated in a secure location, with two security checkpoints and five security personnel on duty. The report revealed that the first explosion occurred at 8:20 pm, followed by a second at 8:25 pm.

While there is no evidence of an external attack, investigators are looking into the possibility of a short circuit that may have caused the explosion. The report also highlighted that the investigation is ongoing, and other aspects of the incident are being probed.

The explosion, which occurred late Monday night, was initially reported as a suicide attack by a terrorist group. However, IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has dismissed the possibility of a suicide attack, saying that it was an accident caused by explosives seized during various operations.

The massive explosion at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station on April 24th led to the loss of 17 personnel, including CTD officers, and left 57 others injured, out of which ten are currently in critical condition.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves across the region, with many expressing condolences and offering support to the families of the victims. The investigation team is expected to release a comprehensive report once their probe is complete.