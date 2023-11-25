Nisar Khan, the proprietor of the renowned Peshawar eatery, Charsi Tikka, finds himself in legal trouble once again as he was arrested for allegedly creating an inappropriate video with a foreign female tourist. The video, which went viral, caught the attention of higher authorities, prompting swift action against him.

The Shah Qabool Police Station’s Station House Officer (SHO) took the accused into custody for engaging in indecent acts in the video. Following his arrest, he was remanded, and a formal case was registered against him.

In an official statement, the police emphasized that nobody is exempt from the law, and stringent measures will be taken against anyone involved in such objectionable activities.

It’s noteworthy that this is not the first time the owner of Charsi Tikka has faced legal repercussions. He had previously been arrested for similar charges involving indecent videos with foreign tourists.