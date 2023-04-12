Aftab Mohmand

The administration and food department in Mohmand district has sealed Abbas Flour Mill on charges of supplying substandard flour and reducing the quantity of free flour.

The action was taken following public complaints, and an inspection revealed that the weight of the flour was low, and the quality was poor. Additionally, the mill was found to be providing fewer bags of flour to dealers than required, falsifying records to cover up the shortage.

Muhammad Ehtishamul Haque, Deputy Commissioner Lower Mohmand, said the mill has been instructed to submit its response within three days. If the response, he added, is not satisfactory, strict action will be taken against the mill. The owners of the mill are under investigation, and the mill has been sealed.

Also Read: CM KP directs to keep an eye on Free Flour Dealers

However, Syed Ali Shah, manager of Abbas Flour Mill, denied the charges, stating that the district administration is spreading rumors. He claimed that the administration had visited the mill twice before and during Ramadan and that all records had been provided to them. He also claimed that the quality of the flour had been checked multiple times in the Food Department’s laboratory.

The mill management has been purchasing 880 sacks of wheat daily from different mills in Peshawar and Charsadda for the last two years to make flour. The management is questioning why the additional quota has been stopped, and the mill is being repeatedly sealed.

Meanwhile, DC Mohmand Muhammad Ehtishamul Haq has dismissed five village secretaries from their jobs and arrested 10 token operators of government free flour dealers for distributing free flour irregularly. A case has been registered against them.

Hits: 0