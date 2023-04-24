At least 12 people were killed and over 40 others were injured in a devastating blast at the CTD (Counter Terrorism Department) police station in the Kabal area of Swat on Monday. Among the deceased was a woman.

The explosion was so powerful that it caused the police station building to collapse, leading to fears that the death toll and the number of injuries may rise. Windows of nearby buildings were shattered due to the impact of the blast.

According to DSP Attaullah, the explosion took place inside the police station, causing the entire building to crumble. Rescue operations are currently underway to search for survivors and retrieve those buried under the rubble.

Emergency has been declared in hospitals across Swat, including Saydu Sharif Hospital. The Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has instructed medical staff to provide urgent treatment to those affected by the blast.

Home Minister Rana Sanaullah has strongly condemned the incident, expressing his deepest condolences to the victims’ families. He has also vowed to eliminate terrorism from the region.

