In a celebratory moment at Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar, a newborn entered the world as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secured a dominant position with 90 seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. This prompted the father to proudly name his son Imran Khan.

Imran Khan’s father, 27-year-old contractor Abdul Rahim, originally from District Orakzai and residing in Peshawar, shared the heartwarming story with TNN.

He explained, “When the baby was born, the nurses suggested naming him Imran Khan. The family, inspired by Imran Khan’s electoral success, endorsed the idea. I am deeply influenced by Imran Khan’s politics, so I named my son Imran Khan.”

Abdul Rahim expressed that owing to Imran Khan, the youth are now more aware of their rights and how to assert them. He aspires to mold his son into a CSS officer, aiming for a contribution to the welfare of the people.

The recent elections exceeded expectations for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, securing a remarkable 90 seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. Additionally, at the national level, PTI holds the highest number of seats in the National Assembly.