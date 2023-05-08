The Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa(KP), Azam Khan, has launched the ‘Drug-Free Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’ campaign to combat the drug epidemic in the province.

The campaign aims to eliminate drug addiction in the region through awareness-raising and rehabilitation measures, as well as effective measures to curb the supply and demand of drugs.

During the campaign’s launch event, Chief Minister Azam Khan stated that the government is determined to eradicate drugs from KP and called on all sections of society to lend a hand to the government’s efforts. He commended the efforts of welfare organizations in the rehabilitation of drug addicts and emphasized the need for coordinated measures with the support of concerned institutions and welfare institutions.

To raise public awareness about the harmful effects of drugs, the campaign will organize awareness walks across the province. Steps will also be taken to rehabilitate drug addicts.

Chief Minister Azam Khan, supervisory cabinet members, government officials, representatives of private organizations, and students participated in the walk against drugs. The walk started from the Chief Minister’s House Gate and ended at the Secretariat Gate.

According to a survey, 6 percent of the population of Pakistan and 11 percent of the population of KP are addicted to drugs. The survey also found that 22 percent of the 6.7 million drug addicts in the country are women. Chief Minister Azam Khan emphasized the need for concerted measures at the government and private levels to save future generations from the devastating effects of drugs.

Director Narcotics Control Engineer Dr. Eid Badshah also praised the campaign and said that successful operations are being carried out on a daily basis in the anti-narcotics campaign. In recent operations, narcotics control officers in Peshawar and Mardan recovered 19 kg of drugs and arrested three smugglers, he added.

Dr. Eid Badshah further stated that strict legal action will be taken against people involved in drug trafficking, and they will not be treated with any kind of exception.

The ‘Drug-Free KP’ campaign is a noble cause that aims to eliminate the scourge of drugs in the province. Through concerted efforts and effective measures, it is hoped that the campaign will succeed in curbing drug addiction and saving future generations from its devastating effects.